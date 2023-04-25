Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PG. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.69.

PG stock opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.31. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $368.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,766 shares of company stock worth $1,911,231. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

