Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.69.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $368.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,766 shares of company stock worth $1,911,231. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

