Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NYSE:STE opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

