Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 773 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Shares of URI opened at $383.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

