Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

TROW stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

