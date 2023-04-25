Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celanese by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 96.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 347,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 679,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CE opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

