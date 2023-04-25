Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,367 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $70,473.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 974,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,047 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading

