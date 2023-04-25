Profund Advisors LLC Buys 714 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HP by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 717,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HP by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,444,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.