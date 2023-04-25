Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,491 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KB opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

KB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.