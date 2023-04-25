Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

