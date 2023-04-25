Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $3,063,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

