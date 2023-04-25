Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

