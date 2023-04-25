Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng Profile

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

