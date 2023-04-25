Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,604,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

