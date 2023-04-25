Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

