Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,023,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,081,000 after buying an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,701,000 after buying an additional 145,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $10,129,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

