Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

ITT opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

