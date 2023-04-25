Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $133.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.44. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lear’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Cowen increased their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

