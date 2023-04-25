Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

See Also

