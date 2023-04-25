Profund Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $370.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

