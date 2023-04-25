Profund Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.