Profund Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CHT stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

