Profund Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Middleby by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $142.24. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

