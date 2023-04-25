Profund Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

EMN stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

