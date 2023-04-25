Profund Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.