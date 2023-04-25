Profund Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Activity

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.