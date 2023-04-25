Profund Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 508,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,581,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

