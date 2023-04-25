Profund Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

GPN opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

