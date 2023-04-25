Profund Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $160.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

