Profund Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

