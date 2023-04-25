Profund Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

