Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

