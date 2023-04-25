Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

