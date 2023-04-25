Profund Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

