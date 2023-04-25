Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 990.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

