Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.