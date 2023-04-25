Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 803.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,549 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,708,214 shares of company stock valued at $37,482,828 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.80. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

