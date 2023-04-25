Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,876 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $130.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

See Also

