Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

