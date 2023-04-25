Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

