Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ATI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after buying an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 418,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ATI by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 963,620 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

