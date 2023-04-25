Profund Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.
Haemonetics Stock Down 0.6 %
HAE stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
