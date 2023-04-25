Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,467 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,607,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 141,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $758,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 over the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zai Lab Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

