Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 137.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

