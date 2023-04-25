Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

BX stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

