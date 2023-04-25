ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,401 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

