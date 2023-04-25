ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 12,515 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

