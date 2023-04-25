ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

