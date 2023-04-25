ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,448 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343,087 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,166,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

