ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 39,693 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NiSource by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

